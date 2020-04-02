Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah team makes use of social media to entertain viewers amid Coronavirus lockdown

Missing Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah? Catch the TMKOC team spreading happiness on social media amid COVID 19 lockdown

The spread of the novel Coronavirus has brought everything to a standstill. From shops to offices to transport, everything has been shut down. Regardless to mention, India has been put to lockdown until 14th April to flatten the COVID-19 curve and curb the deadly virus from spreading far and wide. In a rare situation, the entertainment industry has also stalled all its shootings, with viewers missing out on new episodes and content. One such show that has also been affected greatly is Sab TV's popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

TMKOC is one of the longest-running shows on Indian Television and amid the lockdown, its huge fan base is missing on catching the latest episodes. However, the makers have now come up with a unique idea to entertain its audience amidst this lockdown. Well, the team will now spread happiness, humour, and positivity through social media. Yes, the makers have decided to make use of social media platforms to keep its viewers engaged and lighten up their mood in this distressful time. ALSO READ: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Raj Anadkat aka Tapu portrays the COVID 19 crisis through a painting

From Jethalal to Bhide to Babita, all the shows' characters will soon interact with their fans. They will share their daily routine with them and also indulge in loads of talks with them. Every day, the makers will share a video of the TMKOC's actors indulging in any household chores including yoga, work-out, playing indoor games, cleaning up the home, watching their favorite movies or shows and reading books, among other things. They will not only inspire their followers but will also share some quality moments with them.

Expressing views on this new idea, Samay Shah aka Gogi said, 'We are at home for a week now and while it is nice to be spending quality time with the family, we are also missing our work family. This will be a great opportunity for us to keep in touch and share our lives at home with each other and also with our audiences. I have already created a set of videos that has me trying my hands at cooking, also a little bit of cleaning and not many people know that there’s a Shayar in me. So, for anyone who enjoys a little Shayari, I hope they will enjoy watching my videos.'

ALSO READ: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Jethalal aka Dilip Joshi on COVID 19 lockdown: It's a blessing in disguise



Mandar Chadwadkar aka Bhide also shared his views on this never-done-before concept. He said, 'Over the last decade, there have been very few occasions when we haven’t seen each other for so long. The set of TMKOC is like a second home for us and I am already a little nostalgic within a week of being away from the set. This opportunity to reconnect cheers me up and I am looking forward to reuniting even if from our own homes. I just pray that the lockdown phase ends and we get to go back to work or as I see it, to having fun at work soon.'

So are you excited to catch up with all your favourite characters from TMKOC on social media for the next few days and get insights about their personal lives? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: When Amit Bhatt aka Bapuji's REAL sons featured in the show; Watch VIDEO



Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More