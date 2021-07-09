Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah team restart shooting in Gokuldham Society

After the outdoor shoot for several weeks, the TMKOC team is back in Mumbai, and the producer feels that the love of the audience keeps them going.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular and successful shows on TV screens. The recent plot of the show became very popular for its thriller and engaging storyline. The plot of the last few weeks of the show was based on a sting operation of the journalist Popatlal and his assistant Bharti. For the operation 'Kala Kawva', he had to stay undercover in Rangtarang Resort. Along with him, his friend and neighbour Jethalal, along with his father and Bagha had been in the resort and got the black marketer gang busted.

After much difficulty, Popatlal finally succeeded in his mission and the police nabbed the medical equipment hoarders and marketers. The whole Gokuldham Society goes to the resort to celebrate the success of Popatlal and they also enjoy a mini-vacation away from their homes.

As per reports, the Gokuldhaam team had returned from the resort and they are back in their home. The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah team had finally returned from their outdoor shoot and they have resumed shooting in Mumbai. There was a lockdown in the Maharashtra state for the last few weeks, but now the lockdown has been lifted and shooting has been permitted for the shows.

The creator of the show shared, “As per the new SOP, we can only shoot for limited hours, unlike the usual 12-hour shift. Given it’s daily, it is tough, however, as they say, the show must go on. We have to create content for our audience what may come, and their love is what keeps us going.”

Asit Modi further added, “The priority is to keep everyone secure. We all saw how devastating the second wave has been, and we need to keep our guards up as the third wave is said to be just around the corner. We are doing our best to keep our fans entertained while shooting in a protected environment.”

He also said, “There was no other way out. We are thankful that everything happened smoothly.” The producer feels that the shoot at Silvassa was very much fun and it was a nice break from the usual schedule.

