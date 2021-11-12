Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah unlocks new milestone, completes 3,300 episodes

One of India’s most popular and loved family shows, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasmah has completed another milestone. On 10th November, 2021, Neela Film Productions Pvt Limited’s TMKOC completed 3300 episodes. The success and popularity of TMKOC – a show which has been airing on the small screen for over 13 years now, can be attributed to its relatable characters and close connection to Indian society. The plot and characters of the family comedy show have attempted to represent the larger Indian contest at large. It is not surprising that Gokuldham society has become a landmark of its own, and is known as ‘Mini India’. On the special occasion of completing 3300 episodes, creator Asit Kumar Modi said a few words of gratitude.

“Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is not just a show; it is an emotion. 3300 episodes while is another milestone covered, it still remains just a number. What counts for us, is the smiles that the show has been able to bring to people’s faces over the last thirteen years. I thank all the viewers and fans for their love and support through all these years. We remain committed to creating content that fills lives with laughter, happiness and positivity,” articulates Mr. Asit Kumarr Modi, Creator of the show.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah first aired on 28 July 2008 and was telecast on SAB TV, Sony Pictures Network, India. It has been one show that has always tried to bring several societal issues in focus and give them the spotlight that they deserve. In recent times, it also portrayed many aspects related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah airs every Monday to Saturday at 8:30 pm on SAB TV.