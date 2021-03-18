Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Update: The purush mandal gears up for party but Jethalal has other plans

After the issue of Bhogilal got resolved, Jethalal's society friends ask for a party. But Mehta and Jethalal have some other plans in mind.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular and longest-running comedy shows on television screens. The main lead of the show is played by actor Dilip Joshi as Jethalal Gada. It is a situational comedy series which revolves around the life of Jethalal. In the recent plot, Jethalal has finally got his money back from Bhogilal, with the assistance of his friends from Gokuldham Society. After the property papers and money is recovered and the police take action, Jethalal thanks his society members for their help. In return, the men ask for a party.

Jethalal has finally got relief from a major problem that could have led him to leave his home in the Gokuldham Society, sell his shop, and settle at his ancestral village in Kutch. But he is saved by the assistance of his friends and neighbours. Thus, feeling relaxing and not having to leave his home, Jethalal joins his friends after dinner at Abdul’s shop for soda. There he thanks them again for helping him. As they chat about the day’s proceedings, his friend Sodhi asks him to give a party for his success.

Mehta winks a Jethalal, indicating him to play a prank on the other members of the purush mandal comprising Sodhi, Bhide, Hathi, Popatlal and Iyer. So Jethalal agrees to the drinks party and invites everyone. They try to make excuses first, but later agree to join him for his treat. Then, Taarak Mehta tells them that they were joking and had no intentions of a drinks party.

But this infuriates Sodhi as he says that they have to go for drinks now. Jethalal and others try to stop him, but he runs to inform Jethalal’s father and gets Dr. Hathi’s bag. Jethalal panics and runs after him. Sodhi stops and tells him that he was also joking and they can party later.

