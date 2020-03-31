Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: When Amit Bhatt aka Bapuji's REAL sons featured in the show; Watch VIDEO

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Amit Bhatt aka Bapuji's real-life sons have appeared in one of the episodes of the show. Check out the video.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah needs no special introduction. The show has been winning the hearts of the audiences for more than a decade and continues to do so even now. Not only that, but the masses also love the central characters of the show which is a situational comedy. One such character is that of Champaklal Jayantilal Gada aka Bapuji who is played by Amit Bhatt. The promising actor portrays the role of Jethalal Gada’s father in the much-loved show.

On the personal front, very few people are aware of the fact that Amit is actually younger than his on-screen son Jethalal played by Dilip Joshi. Coming back to the real topic, recently a video has gone viral on social media which shows Amit Bhatt’s sons acting in one of the episodes of the show. For the unversed, he is a father of twins. In the aforesaid video, one of the boys is seen talking to Jethalal over the phone.

Check out the video below:

It is to be noted here that Amit’s sons were very small when they had appeared in one of the episodes of the show. As of now, the Coronavirus crisis has hit the entire nation on an adverse level. In the midst of all this, everyone is abiding by the 21-day lockdown rules that have been laid by the government. Amit Bhatt and his sons have also been making the most of their self-quarantine period and spending quality time with each other.

