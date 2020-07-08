Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: When Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal was overwhelmed after meeting Rajinikanth

Dilip Joshi, better known as Jethalal from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah once had a 'fanboy' moment with South Superstar Rajinikanth in Mumbai. Take a look at the Dilip Joshi and Thalaiva's throwback pictures here.

Dilip Joshi, better known as Jethalal from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the finest actors in the Indian Television industry. With his amazing acting chops, the actor has won millions of hearts and enjoys a huge fan following. Fans not only love him for the fantastic portrayal of his character, but also his humble personality. However, did you know Dilip Joshi is a huge fan of a South superstar, and once also had a 'fanboy moment' with his favorite actor? Well, we're talking about none other than 'Rajinikanth.'

Yes, Dilip Joshi is a big fan of Thalaiva Rajinikanth. The TMKOC actor bumped into the superstar almost a year ago at Mumbai' film city and was overwhelmed by meeting Rajni Sir. Dilip Joshi coincidently met Superstar Rajinikanth, while the latter had visited the 'city of dreams' to shoot a film. Dilip greeted Rajnikhanth warmly, and also clicked some pictures with him. The actor back then had taken to his social media handle to share this 'once in a lifetime moment' with his fans and also penned down some heartwarming words for Rajnikanth. He expressed his feelings about meeting the South star and showered him with immense love and respect. In the pictures, the two are seen smiling and posing for the camera, and it is such a delight to see them together.

In September 2019, Dilip shared some pictures with Rajnikhanth on his Twitter handle and wrote, 'Bhagwan ke Ghar, der hai Andher nahi. Always wanted to meet Rajni Sir in person. It was an absolutely unbelievable coincidence, bumping into him at Film City! Inspiration and the epitome of humbleness. Feeling so-so lucky to have met him. Thank You Rajni Sir!'

Take a look at Dilip Joshi and Rajnikhanth's beautiful throwback moment here:

Bhagwan ke Ghar, der hai Andher nahi. Always wanted to meet Rajni Sir in person. It was an absolutely unbelievable coincidence, bumping into him at Film City! An inspiration and the epitome of humbleness. Feeling so...so lucky to have met him Thank You Rajni Sir! pic.twitter.com/Ub9qjfuer3 — Dilip Joshi (@dilipjoshie) September 26, 2019

For the unversed, Rajnikhanth had arrived in Mumbai in April last year to shoot his film Darbar helmed by AR Murugadoss. Meanwhile, shootings of new episodes of TMKOC have not begun yet, and fans are yearning to watch fresh episodes of the show. What are your thoughts on this precious throwback moment? Let us know in the comment section below.

