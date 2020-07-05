  1. Home
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: When Disha Vakani and Dilip Joshi turned cricketers for a noble cause

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's most-loved pair Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal and Disha Vakani aka Dayaben once flaunted their cricket playing skills for a good cause along with Salman Khan. Take a look.
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal and Disha Vakani aka Dayaben is one of the most-loved onscreen pairs of the Indian Television industry. They resemble normal-life husband and wife jodi and thus are adored by many. Whether it is their cute romantic or their nok-jhok on the show, fans not only enjoy their individual characters on-screen but also love their jodi. However, it has been quite a few years, since viewers enjoyed Jethalal and Dayaben's chemistry on the show. 

Disha has been on a break since 2017, and there's no real news of her making a come back on TMKOC. Fans have been yearning to see their unique bond and have also made multiple requests to Disha asking her to return to TMKOC and spread her magic once again. However, if you're missing Jetha and Daya's bond too, we have got our hands on a picture that will make your day. Did you know Dilip Joshi and Disha Vakani once turned into cricketers for a noble cause? Yes, you read that right! The two actors once flaunted their cricket playing skills for a good cause along with Salman Khan

It so happened in 2012, when Dilip and Disha along with many other Bollywood celebrities played a cricket match for a donation cause. The match was named 'Junoon' and was hosted by the Rotaract Club of HR College in Mumbai. It was a 'Celebrity Charity Cricket Match' supported by EVE Foundation (Empowering Villages Everywhere) for the physically disabled. The match was played between several Bollywood actors against a team of physical handicaps, all bound by one common motive-to prove that is 'disability is no handicap.' 

Meanwhile, the shooting of TMKOC has not begun yet. However, the makers of the show revealed that the new episodes of TMKOC would be on air soon. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you missing Daya and Jetha's banter on the show? Let us know in the comment section below. 

