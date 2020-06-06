Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: When Disha Vakani pretended to be an assistant when her number went public

In a throwback interview, Jennifer Mistry who plays Roshan Sodhi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah revealed that Disha Vakani had once pretended to be her own assistant when she got swarmed with calls when her phone number got public.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah team is all geared up to begin shooting at the soonest. While fans continue to miss Disha Vakani on the show as Dayaben, in a throwback interview, Jennifer Mistry who plays Roshan Sodhi on the show, revealed that Disha had once pretended to be her own assistant when she got swarmed with calls when her phone number got public.

She had told TOI, "This is a very funny incident and we all know about it. She would attend all the anonymous calls and never ignored any of them. She would change her voice and speak in a manly voice, pretending to be her assistant. She would receive the call and tell everyone, 'Hello kaun bol raha hai mam abhi shoot mein busy hai.' Disha patiently handled the entire thing. She is mind blowing and has a heart of gold. I used to keep telling her, 'Disha agar main 5 percent bhi teri tarah ho jaaun na main kahan pahuch jaungi."

Sonalika Joshi, who plays Mrs Madhavi Bhide, had reiterated that Disha is very mischievous in real-life even though she never really played any prank on anyone. "Whenever she was on sets, she had funny mannerisms and her body language would also make people laugh. She would do something or other and make people laugh. Even when she would get angry, nobody would come to know as she was really cute and used to never shout or scold anyone."

