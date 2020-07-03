Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: When late Saroj Khan met the Gokuldham society members for a special episode

Veteran Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan passed away today morning. The ace dancer had once appeared on popular show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah for a special episode. Take a look at the throwback video when Saroj Khan appeared on TMKOC here.

Today (July 3, 2020) the entertainment industry woke up to another heartbreaking news as Saroj Khan bid her heavenly abode. The ace dancer-choreographer passed away due to cardiac arrest in a Mumbai hospital. She breathed her last at the age of 71. According to media reports, Saroj Khan was admitted to the hospital on June 20, after she faced difficulty in breathing. In her vast career spanning four decades, Saroj Khan trained many actors and taught them the art of dancing. Touted to be the 'mother of dance and choreography in India,' Saroj Khan not only spread her magic on the big screen but the small screen as well.

She donned the judges' hat for several dance reality shows on Indian Television such as Nach Baliye, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Boogie Woogie among others. However, did you know late Saroj Khan also made her appearance in a popular daily soap? Well, we're talking about the popular Sab TV sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Yes, the ace choreographer had featured in a special episode of TMKOC, where she judged the members of the Gokuldham society during a dance competition.

During the special episode, all the TMKOC members put their best foot forward and flaunted their dancing skills to impress the queen of Bollywood's dance choreography, Saroj Khan. However, it was Jethalal aka Dilip Joshi and Dayaben aka Disha Vakani's dance performance that left Saroj ji awestruck. The duo grooved to the famous song 'Julie Julie’ and received several applauds from 'masterji.' She even rated Daya and Jethalal as 'fantastic entertainers' for the special episode.

Take a look at late Saroj Khan's appearance of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah here:

The entire team of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has offered their condolences to the legendary choreographer and have also prayed for her loved ones.

