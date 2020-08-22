Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: When Mandar Chandwadkar welcomed Gokuldham society themed Ganpati at home

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Mandar Chandwadkar aka Bhide took to his social media handle to share a beautiful memory of his past Ganesh and the Gokuldham twist will leave you awestruck. Take a look.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one show that is known to celebrate every festival with fervour and gaiety. Today (August 22, 2020) as we mark the first day of Ganesh Chathurthi, the show's fans are certainly getting nostalgic about celebrations in Gokuldham society. If you're missing Gokuldham society Ganesh Utsav, Mandar Chandwadkar has dropped a surprise for all on his social media handle, which will certainly bring a smile on everyone's face. While the celebrations would be different this year owing to the COVID-19 crisis, the festive vibe, and spirit is still the same.

Mandar Chandwadkar, who plays the role of Bhide, took to his Instagram handle to share a beautiful throwback memory when he added a touch of Gokuldham society in his Ganpati celebrations at home in 2018. Are you wondering how? Well, the actor welcomed Lord Ganesha in a Gokuldham themed decoration at his house, two years ago. Yesterday, he took down on his memory lane as he shared a picture of his Gokuldham inspired Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at home and also revealed the idea behind it.

In the photo, one can see that the Ganpati idol is placed with the backdrop of the Gokuldham society from TMKOC. Yes, Mandar recreated a mini Gokuldham through the decorations at his house. With this awe-inspiring nostalgic Ganpati memory, Mandar revealed that he had brought Gokuldham society at his house when the show completed a decade of successful running. His caption read, 'Just a glimpse of Bappa at my place. This is 2018 when Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah completed 10 years, so brought Gokuldham society at my place.'

Take a look at Mandar's post here:

Meanwhile, the show recently completed 12 years of successfully entertaining the viewers and is counted amongst the longest-running shows on Television. Isn't this one of the most beautiful throwback memories shared by Mandar? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Instagram

