Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: When Munmun Dutta revealed of her fatal experience during mountain expedition

Munmun Dutta, better known as Babita from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been winning the hearts for the audience for several years now. With her beautiful looks, amazing sense of style and her acting prowess, Munmun has craved a special place in the world of acting and entertainment. She enjoys a massive fan following on social media, and never misses a chance to interact with her fans. She keeps giving glimpses from her personal and professional life to engage her followers.

If you're an ardent follower of Munmun, you might know she is a big-time travel enthusiast. Yes, the beautiful actress loves traveling, exploring new places, and is quite adventurous. However, did you know Munmun Dutta had a fatal experience during mountain expedition in the past? Yes, the actress had revealed about her near-death experience last year in July on her Instagram handle. It was when Munmun was on a trip to Tanzania (East African country) where she went trekking. The actress was about to explore Mount Kilimanjaro (Africa’s highest mountain). However, she had to stop her climb due as she suffered from severe claustrophobia during her expedition and had to, unfortunately, give up on it.

Munmun shared several pictures from her trip along with the incident and revealed that she had a panic attack, and fainted. However, despite the medical issues, she was saved by the mountain warriors present there.

Just a day ago, Munmun walked down the memory lane, and shared an unseen video from her trip to Tanzania, wherein she is dancing with a group of people. She wrote, Kilimanjaro still remains a dream which I would revisit again sometime in the future.'

