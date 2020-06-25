Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: When Munmun Dutta revealed of her fatal experience during mountain expedition
Munmun Dutta, better known as Babita from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been winning the hearts for the audience for several years now. With her beautiful looks, amazing sense of style and her acting prowess, Munmun has craved a special place in the world of acting and entertainment. She enjoys a massive fan following on social media, and never misses a chance to interact with her fans. She keeps giving glimpses from her personal and professional life to engage her followers.
If you're an ardent follower of Munmun, you might know she is a big-time travel enthusiast. Yes, the beautiful actress loves traveling, exploring new places, and is quite adventurous. However, did you know Munmun Dutta had a fatal experience during mountain expedition in the past? Yes, the actress had revealed about her near-death experience last year in July on her Instagram handle. It was when Munmun was on a trip to Tanzania (East African country) where she went trekking. The actress was about to explore Mount Kilimanjaro (Africa’s highest mountain). However, she had to stop her climb due as she suffered from severe claustrophobia during her expedition and had to, unfortunately, give up on it.
Munmun shared several pictures from her trip along with the incident and revealed that she had a panic attack, and fainted. However, despite the medical issues, she was saved by the mountain warriors present there.
Just a day ago, Munmun walked down the memory lane, and shared an unseen video from her trip to Tanzania, wherein she is dancing with a group of people. She wrote, Kilimanjaro still remains a dream which I would revisit again sometime in the future.'
Take a look at Munmun's posts here:
This was DAY 1 of the climb. . . With deep regrets I have to declare here that I had to end my climb of Mount Kilimanjaro after the day 2 climb due to severe Claustrophobia 2 nights in a row. . . I was one of the strongest person in the group - physically and mentally both. And I knew I would reach the peak sooner than expected. . . But you can never be prepared for everything . And in my case it is my severe case of Claustrophobia which I didn’t count before the climb. But the mountain taught me. . . The stark darkness on the mountain gave me severe claustrophobia and I had my heart palpitating so fast that I almost fainted last night outside my tent. . And that’s when I decided to pull out of the expedition because I was dreading the darkness every day during sunset . . . Couldn’t thank the team of @kiliwarriors enough for saving me from this near death experience of mine. The porters , the guides everyone helped me pack my bags, walk with me 1 hour in total darkness in 5 degrees cold to take me to a place where the car could come and pick me up and bring me down the mountain. . . This experience has taught me so much and I feel different as a person today. . . I am thankful and proud of myself for scaling 12,000 feet above sea level without any difficulties. . . I will put my pictures from the #expedition in the next few days and share my experience with you. . . Some day when I am ready and fully prepared to deal with my claustrophobia, I will come back to KILIMANJARO and not without with the team of @kiliwarriors . . #Tanzania #Kilimanjaro #travel #expedition #whyihike
Remembering Kilimanjaro... Remembering Tanzania .. . . Last year , at this time I took off for my first ever expedition, something that I have always dreamt of. Couldn’t finish it but I am proud of myself for thinking out of the box as far as my travel experience goes and challenged myself.. . . And I came back with some amazing memories and life experience that I would cherish forever. . . Kilimanjaro still remains a dream which I would revisit again sometime in the future. . . . #kilimanjaro #tanzania #tanzania #happydance #throwback #africa #traveler #travel #travelmemories