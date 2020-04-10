Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Bagha aka Tanmay Vekaria quarantined post vendor tests positive for COVID 19

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Tanmay Vekaria who is also known as Bagha is now under self-quarantine as his vegetable vendor has tested positive for the Coronavirus.

As per a report in The Times of India, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Tanmay Vekaria who is also known as Bagha is now under self-quarantine as his vegetable vendor has tested positive for the Coronavirus. The news reports also state that three residents from Tanmay Vekaria's building have tested positive for the COVID-19. The news further mentions that the building compound where the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah resides has been sealed off by the health officials. The actor who reportedly resides in Raj Arcade in the area of Kandivali west told TOI that the news of his building compound being sealed is true and that it will be under quarantine for 14 days.

The actor who also popularly known as Bagha further reveals that everyone in his residential complex is living under fear not just for themselves but also for their families. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Bagha goes on to add the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has sanitized his building compound and he is glad about the necessary steps the BMC is doing to prevent any further spread of the Coronavirus. Tanmay Vekaria also says that they have stocked up all the necessary grocery items. He further adds that items like milk and vegetables are being dropped off at the compound gate and the security guards help in getting them to the residents.

Tanmay Vekaria says that he is particularly taking precautions as the vegetable vendor who he buys from has tested positive for the Coronavirus. Tanmay says that he took a bath after returning home from buying vegetables from the vendor and also washed all the groceries.

