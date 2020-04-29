Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Bhide, Bapuji, and Baagha have fun as they video call during quarantine

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Bhide, Bapuji, and Baagha get into a fun-loving video call session amidst Coronavirus lockdown to stay connected with each other. Take a look.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's new episodes have been missing from the small screen due to the Coronavirus lockdown. Yes, shootings have been stalled and fresh episodes of the most-loved sitcom are being missed by the viewers. But just like we're yearning to see TMKOC's fun-loving stories, it looks like the purush mandal of the show is also missing shooting. How do we know? Well, recently Bhide (Mandar Chandwadkar), Bapuji (Amit Bhatt), and Baagha (Tanmay Vekaria) got into a video call session with each other.

The trio was joined by one of their directors Malav Rajda, who also happens to be Rita reporter aka Priya Ahuja's husband in real life. Well, like many others, these men have found a way to interact and have fun with each other to drive away their quarantine blues. It was master Bhide aka Mandar who share a picture of their 'happening' video call session during social distancing on his Instagram handle. All the four were seen dressed in their casuals and relaxing at their homes as they enjoyed this sudden break from their hectic shooting schedule.

The cation along with the picture read, 'So far still together through a video call.' Well, it only proves that they not only have amazing on-screen chemistry, but also a great off-screen bond. However, we're still missing the other members of the pursuh mandal including Taarak Mehta, Jethalal, Popatlal, Dr. Haathi, Sodhi, and Iyer. Well, wouldn't it be fun to see all of them in a conference video call together? Also, now that men have begun the streak, where are the women of the Gokuldham society? Are they also going to surprise us with such happy-happy video calling sessions soon?

Take a look at the picture here:

What are your thoughts on the same? Are you missing the TMKOC team on TV? Who do you want to see having a video call sesh next from the group? Let us know in the comment section below.

