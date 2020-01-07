Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's cast and crew are joyous as the show achieves 2900 episode milestone

Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) cast and crew are super elated and happy as they show completed 2900 episodes.

Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) cast and crew are in celebratory mode as the show will complete 2900 episodes today i.e. on 7th January 2020. For the unversed, the comedy-drama TV series is one of the few which is running uninterruptedly for over a decade. The show will complete 12th year later this year. Yes, you read it right! The show also touches upon several social issues such as Water Conservation, Cleanliness campaign, Women Empowerment, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao among others.

Mr. Asit Kumarr Modi, Creator of the show, in a media statement talked about the milestone. He said,“It feels great that our show has completed 2900 happysodes which are full of happiness and laughter that are delivered with a social touch, and it is still going strong! It does feel very special that it is the only daily family Comedy TV show in the world to achieve this without any leaps. The strength of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as a show is a great concept, innovative stories, and unique storytelling. To achieve this is surely a good feeling as hard work, focus and dedication never goes waste. This feat would not have been possible without the constant support and love from our viewers and hard work of the entire team of TMKOC and SAB TV. 2020 has started with a bang for us and we have many more interesting tracks for our audience in the show for this year!"

Dilip Joshi who plays the role of Jethaa Lal said," An accomplishment of this magnitude would not have been possible without the constant support and love of our viewers and the hard work of the entire team."

