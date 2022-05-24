Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Daya ben to be replaced? Here's what producer Asit Kumar Modi has to say

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest-running sitcoms in the television industry. The characters of the series are loved by the audience and are favourite among people of all age groups. The repeat telecasts of the episodes have equal viewership as the fresh ones. Jethalal (Dilip Joshi) and Daya ben's (Disha Vakani) camaraderie was inarguably the best thing about the show. However, post Disha's indefinite exit from the show, the viewers were disappointed. Years after, there is still a high demand for getting the character back on the show.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's producer confirms Daya ben's return

While several on and off reports of Disha Vakani's return to the show kept floating around, nothing substantial was ever said by the makers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Talking about the return of Disha Vakani, the chances are still cloudy. However, the distinguished character of Daya ben is surely to return after a long break, and this news has been confirmed by producer Asit Kumar Modi to ETimes TV. He assured the entertainment portal of Daya ben's return and her funny banter with Jethalal.

The producer told the portal, "We have no reason to not get back Daya Ben’s character. But we all have faced difficult times in the recent past. 2020-21 was a very tough phase for all of us. But now that things have got better, in 2022 koi bhi achhe samay par we are going to bring back the character of Daya Ben (We'll look for the perfect time and bring her character back) and audience’s will once again get to see the entertainment of Jethalal and Daya Bhabhi."

Asit Modi breaks silence on Disha Vakani's return

Adding further, Modi refrained from commenting on Disha Vakani's return but affirmed that Disha is family to him. "I don’t know yet if Disha Vakani will be back as Daya Ben. We still have a very good relation with Disha ji, we are like a family. But now she is married and has a kid and everyone gets busy with their own responsibilities. We all have our personal life, so I won’t be able to comment on that. Lekin joh bhi Disha Ben or Nisha Ben but you will surely get to Daya Ben and we as a team will try our best to give the same entertainment that we gave you before," concluded the producer.

For the uninitiated, Disha Vakani took a maternity break in 2017 and never returned. She was blessed with a baby girl in November 2017and made a digital cameo on the show in 2019 by appearing in a video call.

