Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Dayaben aka Disha Vakani is the highest paid actress on the show?

Is Disha Vakani the highest paid actress on in the show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah? Dilip Joshi has an answer.

If there is one show which has been running for the longest time, it is Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The show has been at the top of its game despite being running for so many years. According to reports, Disha Vakani who plays the role of Dayaben and Dilip Joshi, who plays Jethalal is the highest-paid actor on the show. However, recently during a conversation, Dilip Joshi opened up on the same.

During the conversation, when he was asked if Disha Vakani was the highest-paid actor on the show, he responded candidly and said that he is aware that there are several reports floating on the internet about the cast's salary but it is all fake. He asked his fans to not believe any news that claimed to share information about an actor's personal life because their payment and other details are personal and would not be shared openly.

According to reports, both Dilip Joshi and Disha Vakani's net worth is around Rs 37 crore. On the other hand, Babita aka Munmun Dutta's net worth is approximately Rs 7 crore. Shailesh Lodha aka Tarak Mehta's net worth is calculated around Rs 7 crore.

Disha Vakani became a household name with her performance in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Today, she is not a part of the popular sitcom, but she continues to be the talk of the town. She won million of hearts with her performance as Dayaben Jethalal Gada and also shared the screen space with her brother Mayur Vakani in the show and their chemistry as brother and sister was quite interesting.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×