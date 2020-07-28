Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal joins Instagram; Here's his FIRST 'special' post

Dilip Joshi, who plays the role of Jethalal in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is finally on Instagram. The actor recently opened his Instagram account and received a warm welcome from fans and co-stars. Take a look.

Social media is one of the most powerful ways to interact with each other. Actors and celebrities use the platform to engage with their fans on a personal level, apart from the characters that they play onscreen. Now, another much-loved actor has finally joined a strong social media platform, Instagram. We're talking about none other than Dilip Joshi. The actor has been ruling our hearts as Jethalal in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah for 12 years now. Yes, the Dilip Joshi has joined Instagram, as he opened a new account just two days ago. His bio reads, 'Finally made my way to Instagram. Let’s see how this goes.'

With his Instagram debut, the 52-year-old actor shared his first special post with two important people in his life. Well, Dilip's first Instagram post is an unseen throwback picture with his brother and mother. In the photo, the trio can be seen laughing their hearts out as they enjoy a moment during a vacay. He captioned it as, 'Starting with one of my most favourite memories with Baa and Bhai!' Within moments of Dilip Joshi marking his Instagram debut, and making his first post, his fans went berserk. They gave him a warm welcome and thanked him for 'finally' coming on Instagram to interact with them more often. Not only fans but his TMKOC co-stars Palak Sidhwani (Sonu) and Ambika Rajankar (Mrs. Hathi) also welcomed him with open arms.

In his second post, Dilip made a video, thanking fans for their overwhelming welcome and the immense love that they have showered on him within just a day. In his third post, the talented actor can be seen unleashing his childish side by striking a 'goofy' pose with Tom and Jerry. Calling the famous cartoon characters' idols of comedy, Dilip wrote, 'Inspirations of life.'

Take a look at Dilip Joshi's debut posts here:

A special mention to Dilip Joshi's quirky and funny username, 'Maa Kasam Dilip Joshi.' Well, only a creative and notorious mind like him could have come up with such an eye-catching username. Just some time ago, Mandar Chandwadkar aka Bhide from TMKOC had also marked his debut on Instagram. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you enjoying new episodes of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, which started airing again from 22 July? Let us know in the comment section below.

