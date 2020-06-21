Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Dilip Joshi and Asit Modi share the importance of 'Yog' on World Yoga Day

On the occasion of International Yoga Day (2020), Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Dilip Joshi aka Jethala and creator Asit Kumarr Modi revealed the their love for 'Yog' and how the ancient practice has benefited them in their lives. Read on.

Every year June 21, is celebrated as International Day of Yoga, with people practicing the ancient practice in gardens and parks together. It is a day to encourage others to take up this form of exercise for physical, mental, and spiritual well-being. However, this year owing to the social-distancing phase amid the Coronavirus scare, people have been motivated to practice yoga at their homes. For many, yoga is not just a form of exercise, but a way to discover the sense of oneness with yourself, the world, and nature. While Indian's honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been motivating everyone to do yoga, and inculcate the form of exercise in their daily routine as to reap benefits, many celebrities have also been vouching for the 'Yog.'

Among them are Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Dilip Joshi aka and creator Asit Kumarr Modi. The show is known for its unique path of 'edutainment and infotainment,' unfortunately couldn't air a special episode on World Yoga Day. However, Dilip ji and Asit ji, spoke about the benefits of Yoga, its importance, and how it has benefitted them in their lives. While Jethalal may be a lazy person in the show, Dilip Joshi is quite an active man. Sharing his experience of Yoga, he said, 'Yog to me is by far the most relaxing and soothing workout for the mind and body. Just an hour or half an hour in the morning or the evening, as per convenience, and it just makes you feel fresh and rejuvenated. I am so glad that 'Yog' which is the discovery of our age-old saints has now been recognised by the entire world. I urge anyone who has not tried it yet, to try it.'

ALSO READ: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Nattu Kaka on Dilip Joshi: He never made us feel like he's hero of the show

TMKOC producer and creator Asit Kumarr Modi also feels, Yoga helps to maintain a balanced attitude in day-to-day life. He shared, 'Yoga is recognised for the immense benefits it brings to the mind and body for a healthy living. It is one of the oldest practices that originated in our country and it makes us proud that today it is practiced across the world. Physical and mental health has gained utmost importance in one’s life. Yoga is an apt way to bring balance in your life.'

He further was elated about the response and love the sitcom is receiving from the viewers. He said, 'It makes me happy that during this lockdown, our audience has shared with us that watching our show has helped their family imbibe positive vibes and smiles; acting as a catalyst for their mental well-being. I’m as eager as the viewers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah are to see the show back on the air. Our show has provided laughter yoga to our audience for the last 12 years and will continue to do so every evening at 8:30 pm. Last year, we had practiced Yoga Day on a large scale at Juhu Beach to promote the tradition but this year we are going to practice it at our homes like many of us do daily and we also ask of our fans to do the same.'

ALSO READ: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah star Disha Vakani shares an OLD photo with Dilip Joshi as she misses the show

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×