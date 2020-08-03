  1. Home
  2. tv

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Dilip Joshi celebrates Raksha Bandhan & shares a sweet post for his sisters

Dilip Joshi of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame has also indulged in Raksha Bandhan celebrations like all the other people in the country. Check out his latest Instagram post.
7878 reads Mumbai Updated: August 3, 2020 09:15 pm
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Dilip Joshi celebrates Raksha Bandhan & shares a sweet post for his sistersTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Dilip Joshi celebrates Raksha Bandhan & shares a sweet post for his sisters

Raksha Bandhan is here and everyone across the country is in a celebratory mood! The festival is observed every year to celebrate the strong bond between brothers and sisters. This year, however, the celebrations have been confined to everyone’s homes because of the Coronavirus pandemic. Right now, social media handles are filled with numerous pictures and videos from the Raksha Bandhan celebrations. Many of our beloved celebs from the entertainment industry have also indulged in celebrations and have shared the glimpses on social media.

Among them is Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Dilip Joshi who has recently shared a picture on Instagram in which he can be seen looking up to someone who ties a Rakhi on his hand. The veteran actor is wearing a traditional outfit as can be seen in the picture. Dilip mentions in his caption, “Not in the same country as my sisters.” It implies that he also had a virtual Raksha Bandhan celebration like many others. He further writes in Gujarati that although they are away from him the Rakhi and blessings have reached him.

Check out his Instagram post below:

On the work front, Dilip Joshi is currently seen in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in which he plays the role of Jethalal. It happens to be one of the most popular and longest-running shows on Indian television. Recently, the comedy sitcom also completed twelve years much to the excitement of the fans. The audience also rejoiced when fresh episodes of the show aired sometime back after a long hiatus.  

Also Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Dilip Joshi once confessed he missed Disha Vakani on the show

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Rhea Chakraborty’s tearful video to Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend’s statements about the actor
Swastika Mukherjee’s EXPOSES Bollywood: Bengali actors don’t get chances like South & Punjabi stars
All about Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Family seeking help of Bihar Police to Rhea Chakraborty’s plea to SC
Team Kangana Ranaut and Swara Bhasker are in no mood to spare each other as they spark a verbal fight
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: Stunning traditional appearances of the star at celebrity weddings
From Bihar Police visiting late Sushant Singh’s bank to shocking statements by Ankita Lokhande
Kiara Advani on love, relationships, struggles and break-ups
Shakuntala Devi actress Vidya Balan on her first TV show, compliment from Ekta Kapoor and more
A Timeline of Kangana Ranaut & Taapsee Pannu’s War of Words
Karishma Tanna on KKK 10 win, insider outsider, nepotism, stereotyped for being from TV, rejections
Ankita Lokhande: From lighting a diya to supporting the truth for late Sushant Singh Rajput

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement