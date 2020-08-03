Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Dilip Joshi celebrates Raksha Bandhan & shares a sweet post for his sisters

Dilip Joshi of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame has also indulged in Raksha Bandhan celebrations like all the other people in the country. Check out his latest Instagram post.

Raksha Bandhan is here and everyone across the country is in a celebratory mood! The festival is observed every year to celebrate the strong bond between brothers and sisters. This year, however, the celebrations have been confined to everyone’s homes because of the Coronavirus pandemic. Right now, social media handles are filled with numerous pictures and videos from the Raksha Bandhan celebrations. Many of our beloved celebs from the entertainment industry have also indulged in celebrations and have shared the glimpses on social media.

Among them is Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Dilip Joshi who has recently shared a picture on Instagram in which he can be seen looking up to someone who ties a Rakhi on his hand. The veteran actor is wearing a traditional outfit as can be seen in the picture. Dilip mentions in his caption, “Not in the same country as my sisters.” It implies that he also had a virtual Raksha Bandhan celebration like many others. He further writes in Gujarati that although they are away from him the Rakhi and blessings have reached him.

Check out his Instagram post below:

On the work front, Dilip Joshi is currently seen in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in which he plays the role of Jethalal. It happens to be one of the most popular and longest-running shows on Indian television. Recently, the comedy sitcom also completed twelve years much to the excitement of the fans. The audience also rejoiced when fresh episodes of the show aired sometime back after a long hiatus.

Credits :Instagram

