Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Dilip Joshi ecstatic to know the show is Yahoo's Most Searched Show of 2020

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal has reacted to the news of the comedy-drama topping the list of Yahoo's Most Searched TV Show of 2020. He expressed his gratitude towards fans and shared his happiness. Take a look at his post.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah team and viewers a 'big surprise' as the show achieved yet another feat this year. Just a few months ago, the show created history as it completed 3000 episodes, and now there's another 'huge happy news' for them. Are you wondering what it is? Well, TMKOC has become the 'most searched TV show' on Yahoo's list 2020. Yes, you read that right!

In Yahoo’s annual list of the most searched films and TV shows of 2020, which was released recently, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has acquired the top spot. The much-loved comedy-drama defeated The Kapil Sharma Show, Ramayan and Mahabharat to be the most searched Television show on Yahoo in 2020. Ever since the news broke out, TMKOC viewers are brimming with happiness. Now, the 'pillar' of the show, Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal, has also reacted to TMKOC's feat.

Dilip Joshi took to his Instagram handle to express his happiness about Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah becoming the most searched TV show on Yahoo's list this year. He also took this opportunity to express his gratitude towards the show's ardent followers. Dilip ji thanked fans for their consistent support and unconditional love. He shared a screenshot of the news and wrote, 'So happy to hear about this!.' He further added, 'We could be the most searched but we have found only and only love from you all. Thank you.'

Take a look at Dilip Joshi's post here:

Meanwhile, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah started its journey on TV back in 2008. It is the second longest-running show on Indian Television and has made a special place in the hearts of the audience. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you enjoying the current story and plot of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah? Let us know in the comment section below.

