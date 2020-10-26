Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Dilip Joshi enjoys jalebi fafda; Fans poke fun & ask him to beware of Bapuji

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal recently shared a picture of himself relishing jalebi-fafda after nine days of fasting. The fans' hilarious comments on his post related to Bapuji will leave you in splits. Take a look.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is known for several reasons. But, a foodie relates to the show because of the titular character, Jethalal's love for food. Jethalal is a true-blue foodie and his die-hard love for 'Jalebi-Fafda' is not hidden from anyone. Jethalal religiously follows his routine of eating piping hot jalebis lip-smacking fafdas every weekend (Sunday) on the show.

While we know Jethalal's inclination towards these Gujarati dishes, but this time, the actor who plays Jethalal is grabbing eyeballs for enjoying them. Yes, we're talking about the talented Dilip Joshi. The senior actor recently took to his Instagram handle to share a picture of himself gorging a plate of jalebi-fafda at home after the Navratri fast, and it has taken the internet by a storm. Dilip ji posted a 'happy picture' with the snacks and revealed, 'The joy of eating Jalebi-Fafda after nine days of fasting is unparalleled!'

Within moments, Dilip ji's comment section was flooded with comments. Fans poked fun at him and asked him to be careful of Bapuji (Amit Bhatt) as he does not approve of Jetha eating unhealthy food. A user wrote, 'Eat it before Bapuji sees you, while another went the Bapuji way and wrote, 'Pura din thus thus bebuchak. Nahane ja Nahane.'

ALSO READ: India's Best Dancer EXCLUSIVE: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah cast graces Malaika, Geeta and Terence's show

Dilip ji's co-stars from TMKOC and friends also commented on his post. The show's director Malav Rajda wrote, 'You have urned Jethalal in real life too. Enjoy. Happy Dussehra.' Nirmal Soni aka Dr. Haathi wrote, 'Jaslo Jalso ho, while Mrs. Hathi aka Hasmukhi commented, 'Makasam celebrations.'

Take a look at Dilip Joshi's post here:

Well, it looks like, Dilip ji has gotten some traits from Jethalal after playing the character for over 12 years now. Also, his connection with fans is commendable. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Priya Ahuja tests COVID 19 positive; Dilip Joshi prays for speedy recovery

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×