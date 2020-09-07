Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Dilip Joshi gets nostalgic as he talks about FIRST lead role on TV; See Post

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal, took down the memory lane as he shared his experience about getting the 'first lead role' on Television in the show 'Zara Hatke'. Read on.

Dilip Joshi is known as 'Jethalal' from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah by many. However, before becoming a household name as our beloved Jetha, the actor has been a part of many TV shows and even Bollywood movies. The actor began his journey in the field of acting and entertainment in 1995. He has been a part of the entertainment world for over two decades now. Dilip Joshi has mesmerized viewers with his talent and versatility, through all his projects.

However, the talented actor had to struggle a lot to achieve success, and be at the top of his game. While fans love his acting prowess as Jethalal, Dilip Joshi recently took down his memory lane and got nostalgic about his first-ever lead role on Television. Taking to his official Instagram handle, Dilip ji shared pictures of his previous show 'Zara Jhatke,' wherein he got to play a leading role for the first time on TV. He not only shared his experience of playing the lead role but also revealed how fortunate he was to share the screen space with singer-musician-actor Lucky Ali, who was his co-star in Zara Hatke.

In the photos, Dilip looks quite unrecognizable, as Zara Hatke aired back in the year 1994 on Zee TV. Further, he mentioned that he was lucky enough to get to hear songs by Lucky Ali before anyone could listen to it, and was all praises for his co-star.

The actor expressed, 'This was the first time I was entrusted with the responsibility of leading a show along with this fine gentleman.

He wasn’t the only one. I also consider myself ‘Lucky’ for having worked with him back then, and having had the good fortune of listening to his songs on the set, long before they became the stuff of legend!'

Take a look at Dilip Joshi's nostalgic post here:

Well, we must say, Dilip ji is trying to get a 'hang of the gram' as joined the social media platform (Instagram) just a month ago, and fans totally loving his posts. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you enjoying the current track of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah? Let us know in the comment section below.

