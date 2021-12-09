Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Dilip Joshi invites the entire cast and Disha Vakani for daughter’s wedding

With the wedding season going on, many actors are getting married this year. As per the latest reports, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Dilip Joshi’s daughter will be getting married this month. The actor is presently busy with the preparations for the same and has invited the whole cast of TMKOC for the wedding.

As per a report, the groom is an NRI and the wedding is scheduled for December 11, 2021. A source revealed, “It’s going to be no less than a big fat Indian wedding. The big day will take place at Taj, Mumbai and Dilipji is personally working on each and every detail.”

See wedding invite-

The actor has also extended the wedding invite to the entire cast of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, including producer, Asit Modi. Disha Vakani, who played the role of Dayaben, wife of Jethalal, has also been invited for the wedding.

However, reports suggest that Disha has accepted the invitation but won't be able to make it to the wedding. The reason behind this is not known, but Disha Vakani would be visiting Dilip and his daughter at their home before the big-fat Indian wedding.

The members of Gokuldham Society will also be spreading their charm in the quiz show, Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 with host Amitabh Bachchan. They will be seen in their character getup their. The upcoming 'Shaandaar Shukrawaar' episode is going to be full of entertainment and laughter.



