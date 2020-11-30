Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Dilip Joshi REVEALS his 'favourite Tapu' from Bhavya Gandhi and Raj Anadkat

Bhavya Gandhi or Raj Anadkat? Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal picks his 'favourite Tapu' from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Read on to know who it is.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah created a milestone as it completed 3000 episodes last month. In these 12+ years of TMKOC, a lot changed. But, the most noticeable change was that of the artists. Some actors left, while others entered and replaced them. One of them is Bhavya Gandhi, who played the role of Tapu for almost nine (9) years. From the beginning of TMKOC in 2008 to 2017, Bhavya was seen as Tapu and had charmed everyone with his skills.

When Bhavya decided to quit the comedy-drama, Raj Anadkat, took his place as the 'new Tapu.' It has been over three years since Raj is playing Tapu on TMKOC, and gradually, the young man has made a place in audiences' hearts. However, still the debate of 'who is your favourite Tapu' continues. Recently, Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal was posed with this question, and he revealed who is is 'favourite Tapu' - Bhavya or Raj? The senior actor revealed the same in an interview with the Sight And Insight YouTube channel.

While speaking about Bhavya and Raj, Dilip ji expressed that he missed the former Tapu Bhavya a lot. He revealed that they (Bhavya and Dilip ji) had played onscreen father-son for approximately nine years, and shared a special bond. However, Dilip ji added that every actor of TMKOC is unique, and so it is difficult to choose between Bhavya and Raj. Well, we understand Dilip ji's dilemma here.

Dilip Joshi further went on to share that he had a long association with Bhavya. He stated that the bond he shared with Bhavy is 'irreplaceable.' Opening about working with Raj, Dilip ji showered praises on him, calling him a 'truly hard-working and amazing actor.' He shared that Raj shares a good bond with everyone on TMKOC within a short time. Dilip ji concluded reiterating that he 'misses Bhavya a lot.'

Meanwhile, fans have been eagerly waiting for Disha Vakani aka Dayaben to return to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah soon. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

