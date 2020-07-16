Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Dilip Joshi on shooting amid COVID 19: Fear is there; We are doing our best

Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah recently opened up about his experince of shooting amid the Coronavirus crisis, how the team is adapting to the new normal and also shared his concerns. Read on.

Dilip Joshi is one of the most loved actors of the Indian Television industry, and there's no doubt about that fact. Popularly known as Jethalal from the most-watched Sab TV sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the actor joined the team on the sets for shooting after over three months. The actor resumed shoots with Tapu Sena. He recently opened up about his experience of shooting amid the Coronavirus scare, how the cast and crew have adapted to the new normal, and also shared some of his concerns.

The 52-year actor shared that fear is always there at the back of everyone's minds as they are surrounded by people wearing masks, gloves and they are sanitiser stands everywhere. He said that the entire environment on the set has changed, and by the end of the day, one is mentally drained. However, it is good to be back at work.

The senior actor has been shooting for 10 hours a day, in a shift from 8 am to 6 pm since July 11 to bank fresh episodes for the viewers. Talking about the precautions taken on the TMKOC sets, he said that Asit Kumarr Modi (the creator and producer) has ensured that all the SOPs are strictly followed. The actor adds that Asit ji has gone out of his way to make shooting for the whole team. They have many safety pieces of equipment on the sets including a sanitisation tunnel, doctors on set to monitor temperature and oxygen levels, a UV Ray machine to sanitise jewellery and other equipment. Moreover, Dilip adds that they have also learnt to live with the fear as the virus would not disappear in a hurry.

The senior actor futher admitted that the script of the show has been tweaked owing to the COVID-19 crisis, as earlier there were humorous confrontations between multiple characters on the how. However, now they have only a limited number of actors on the sets, so a change in the story and narrative is necessary. He asserted that they are shooting with a maximum of four actors per episode. The crew has also been cut short. However, he also assures that TMKOC will have episodes that build on the awareness of precautions that are crucial in these trying times of Coronavirus.

Lastly, Dilip Joshi confessed and admitted that spreading laughter in these times of the pandemic is that it is difficult. He said, 'It’s tough, but we are trying our best. You have to forget everything in front of the camera and let yourself be transported to a different world. We keep improvising on the set. He added that the Coronavirus does not know that they are trying to bring a smile on everyone's faces and spread laughter.

Further, he said that if Amitabh Bachchan sir can test COVID-19 positive despite taking so much care, then it the virus can capture anyone in its clutches. Dilip Joshi said that especially actors are at maximum risk of being exposed to the Coronavirus while shooting as they cannot wear masks in front of the camera. 'So, we are exposed to the droplets, but you must have faith in God,' he expressed.

