Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Disha Vakani aka Daya looks unrecognizable in OLD pic from her younger days

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Disha Vakani aka Dayaben's throwback picture in her modern avatar will leave you spell-bound.
3982 reads Mumbai
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Disha Vakani aka Daya looks unrecognizable in OLD pic from her younger days Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Disha Vakani aka Daya looks unrecognizable in OLD pic from her younger days
Disha Vakani, better known as Dayaben from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah made a place in millions of hearts with her unique style and amazing acting chops. It's no news that the actress has been missing from the show for over two years now. While many are missing their beloved Daya on TMKOC, the actress is spending quality time with her family and daughter. Though there's been no confirmation on Disha's return to the sitcom, her pictures and videos keep doing the round on social media. 

Recently, the actress took down the memory lane as she shared a beautiful throwback picture, leaving everyone stunned. Yes, Disha got all nostalgic and posted an old photo from her younger days, wherein she looks unrecognizable. While we've always seen her draped in Gujarati sarees, in this 'old is gold' photo, Disha is seen in a completely modern avatar. Decked up in a green and black short dress, with her long luscious open hair, and dewy makeup, Disha looks drop-dead gorgeous. The actress is seen sitting in a garden area, as she poses for the camera for a beautiful click. 

It looks like Disha went all speechless while sharing the photo, as she did not write a caption, but merely left a heart. Her fans went gaga over this awe-inspiring throwback picture and praised her for her natural beauty. Not only this, but many also bombarded the post requesting her to come back on TMKOC soon as they're eagerly waiting to see her onscreen. 

Take a look at Disha aka Daya's throwback photo here: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Disha Vakani (@dishavakanioffcal) on

Meanwhile, the shooting of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah resumed last week after a three-month-long break. New episodes of the show will be telecast from July 22, 2020. Rumours of Disha returning for a special episode are abuzz.  What are your thoughts on the same? Do you miss Disha aka Daya on TMKOC? Are you excited to watch new episodes of the show? Let us know in the comment section below.

