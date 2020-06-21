Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Disha Vakani aka Dayaben has a special link with Ahemdabad in real life too

All Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans are aware of Dayaben's unconditional love for Ahemdabad. But, did know the actress who plays Daya on the show, i.e. Disha Vakani also has a special and unique connection with the city of Gujarat? Read on to find out what it is.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is a show that manages to bring a smile on everyone's face with each episode. While we're aware that new episodes are of TMKOC are missing considering the COVID-19 outbreak, the team is soon going to begin to shoot and churn out some interesting episodes. Apart from new episodes, what ardent TMKOC viewers are yearning to return is the show's soul 'Dayaben' aka Disha Vakani. The actress has been missing from the show for more than two years now.

Time and again, we get to hear news of Disha aka Daya returning back to TMKOC, but nothing has turned out to be fruitful. Just two days ago, Disha posted her a throwback picture with her husband Jethalal aka Dilip Joshi on her Instagram handle. She revealed that she is missing Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Since then, fans have been requesting the actress to come back to the show, and it has been too long now. But, there is still no confirmation of when will Daya returns to TMKOC. Amidst all thins, we have come across an interesting similarity between Daya and Disha. And that is nothing but Ahemdabad. Yes, Disha has a special connection with the city of Gujarat and you'll be surprised to know what it is.

We've all seen Daya dancing in merriment and being all happy about even the thought of 'Ahemdabad,' but did you know there's something that links Disha to the beautiful city? Well, just like Dayaben, Disha also hails from Ahemadabad. Yes, you read that right! Disha Vakani was born and brought up in Ahemdabad before she moved to the city of dreams 'Mumbai.' She was born to a Gujarati Jain family in Ahemdabad and graduated in Dramatics from Gujarat College in Ahmedabad.

Maybe now we know why Daya's face lights up with joy whenever she thinks or talks about the former capital of Gujarat because the actress Disha has a personal touch with the city. Well, Ahemdabad is indeed a beautiful city and is one of the most famous tourist attractions. Situated on the banks of the Sabarmati river, it is known for its cotton textiles, street food places, diamond cutting, and much more. With so many things to explore and enjoy, who wouldn't be as happy as Dayaben on visiting Ahemdad, or should we say Amdavad in her style?

Many are surely missing Dayaben on the sitcom and are praying for Disha to make a comeback soon, as no one can play the character of Daya better than her. We want her to return with her enthusiastic garba and make everyone go 'Hey Maa Mataji' all over again.

What are your thoughts this beautiful connection Disha Vankani has with Ahemdabad in real-life? Are you missing her on the show? Do you think this is just a mere coincidence? The show is soon going to complete 12 long years of successful running on TV are you excited about it? Let us know in the comment section below.

