Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Disha Vakani shares an OLD photo with Dilip Joshi; Fans ask about her return

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Disha Vakani aka Dayaben recently took to her social media handle to share a beautiful throwback picture with Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal. Here's

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is going to return to the TV screens today, after a long-long break. Fans, who have been eagerly waiting for the fresh episodes, are excited to finally watch it. But, it looks like not only TMKOC fans, someone close to the show, is also yearning to see new episodes. We're talking about none other than Disha Vakani aka Dayaben. Just a few hours ago, the actress took to her social media handle to share a throwback picture with her on-screen husband Jethalal aka Dilip Joshi.

In the phot, Daya and Jethalal are seen posing on a stage, while they are dressed in beautiful traditional attires. Daya is dolled up in a light pink and royal blue shimmery lehenga, while Jethalal is decked up in a royal blue kurta and skin-colored pajama. Looking at the picture, it can bee said that the two on-screen partners were having a gala time together. It also feels like Jethalal and Daya shook a leg together, as they spread the magic of their beautiful chemistry.

Disha's sweet gesture ahead of the show's 'grand' comeback has many caught everyone's attention. The talented actress did not write a caption but just left a heart for this endearing old moment with her co-star. Within moments of Disha sharing the photo, fans bombarded her comment section asking about her return to the show. Many requested her to come back on TMKOC soon as they have been missing her.

Take a look at Disha Vakani and Dilip Joshi's throwback moment here:

Meanwhile, Disha has been missing from TMOCK for over two years now. Recently, speculations were rife that the actress will shoot for a special episode of the show, however, nothing has been revealed yet about Dayaben's entry. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you excited to watch TMKOC's new episodes from today? Let us know in the comment section below.

