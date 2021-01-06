Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's former actor Nidhi Bhanushali sizzles in a bikini at vacation; Shares video

Nidhi Bhanushali recently shared a fun video on her Instagram handle from her recent vacation. Take a look!

After sharing some alluring bikini pictures on social media, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's former actor Nidhi Bhanushali aka Sonu recently shared a video from her recent vacay. Nidhi has been sharing several glimpses from her recent trip on the photo-sharing app. Going by her recent posts, it looks like the actress is currently in Goa. She started the New Year by going on a vacation. Now, in the latest video, Nidhi can be seen diving in the middle of a sea or river. She took a selfie angle and flaunted her bikini look in the video.

The actress can be also seen enjoying swimming along with her friends. Her furry friend can also be seen swimming along with them and it is too cute to miss. Nidhi donned a multi-coloured bikini and looked amazing. She kept her wet hair open and opted for a nose ring.

Nidhi’s social media posts show that the actress loves travelling. Recently, while speaking with an entertainment daily, Nidhi spoke about her bikini pictures. She said, “It's just my life. I am putting pictures of the things I do, like everybody else does. Surprisingly, I started trending. Now, that's funny because there are so many important things instead to talk about in today's times.”

The actress is currently concentrating on her studies. She was a part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah for over six years.

