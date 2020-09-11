  1. Home
  2. tv

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Ghanshyam Nayak aka Nattu Kaka on his health post surgery & resuming shoots

Ghanshyam Nayak aka Nattu Kaka from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah underwent surgery recently. In the latest interview, the veteran actor opened up about his health after the operation, his TMKOC co-stars keeping in touch with him, and resuming shoots. Read on.
15264 reads Mumbai
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Ghanshyam Nayak aka Nattu Kaka on his health post surgery & resuming shootsTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Ghanshyam Nayak aka Nattu Kaka on his health post surgery & resuming shoots
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Just a few days ago, it was reported that Ghanshyam Nayak, who plays the role of Nattu Kaka in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, is keeping unwell. The senior actor was having severe uneasiness in the glands of his neck and was underwent surgery for the same. Now, in a conversation with the Times of India, Ghanshyam Nayak has opened about his health after the surgery, his TMKOC co-stars keeping in touch with him during this difficult time, resuming shoots, and more. 

Sharing his health update, Ghanshyam Nayak shared that he is feeling much better now. He is admitted to a hospital in Mumbai's Malad area. The surgery was performed on Monday, and yesterday he was able to eat food. However, he shared that the first three days were quite difficult for him. But, he is now looking ahead in life. The veteran actor was diagnosed with a lump in the neck, which had to be removed urgently. He shared that a total of eight knots were removed. But, he had no clue how so many were actually formed. Further, Ghanshyam Nayak revealed that the knots have been sent for further testing, and the surgery lasted for nearly four hours. 'I have faith in God, jo bhi karega achcha hi karega,' said Nattu Kaka. 

ALSO READ: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Ghanshyam Nayak aka Nattu Kaka hospitalised; Actor to undergo a surgery

The  Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah team is known to be like a 'big family' and the senior actor revealed that many of his co-stars were in constant touch to enquire about his health. He also revealed about his when he will resume shoots for the show. But, it looks like, viewers will have to wait a little more to enjoy Nattu Kaka's antics in TMKOC. The senior actor said that the show's cast and crew have been waiting for him to get back on the sets. However, he has been advised a month's rest after his discharge from the hospital.  So, he does not think that he will be able to resume shoot until Navratri at least. 

Ghanshyam ji's daughter and son have been taking care of him. He shared that his son is with him in the night, while his daughter is beside him during the day. 'The team of doctors attending to me is very good,' the TMKOC actor concluded.

We wish him a speedy recovery and good health! 

ALSO READ: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah SPOILERS: Tapu Sena's 'surprise' for Gokuldham members leaves Bhide stressed

Credits :Times of India

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him
SSR case: Rhea fights back and files complaint against Priyanka Singh
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora test POSITIVE for COVID-19
Happy Birthday Mira Rajput: Take a look at her most RAVISHING appearances
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Sandip Ssingh’s chats to Rhea’s probe at NCB
Alaya F reveals EVERYTHING she does in a day: Diet, fitness & hobbies
Taimur Ali Khan, Ananya Panday to Sara Ali Khan, star kids who have been trolled on social media
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty summoned by NCB
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Showik Chakraborty arrested by NCB
Raja Kumari on dream BTS collab, staying away from fake views and Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara
Teachers’ Day 2020: Big B to Shah Rukh Khan Bollywood actors who essayed the role of teachers onscreen

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement