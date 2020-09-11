Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Ghanshyam Nayak aka Nattu Kaka on his health post surgery & resuming shoots

Ghanshyam Nayak aka Nattu Kaka from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah underwent surgery recently. In the latest interview, the veteran actor opened up about his health after the operation, his TMKOC co-stars keeping in touch with him, and resuming shoots. Read on.

Just a few days ago, it was reported that Ghanshyam Nayak, who plays the role of Nattu Kaka in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, is keeping unwell. The senior actor was having severe uneasiness in the glands of his neck and was underwent surgery for the same. Now, in a conversation with the Times of India, Ghanshyam Nayak has opened about his health after the surgery, his TMKOC co-stars keeping in touch with him during this difficult time, resuming shoots, and more.

Sharing his health update, Ghanshyam Nayak shared that he is feeling much better now. He is admitted to a hospital in Mumbai's Malad area. The surgery was performed on Monday, and yesterday he was able to eat food. However, he shared that the first three days were quite difficult for him. But, he is now looking ahead in life. The veteran actor was diagnosed with a lump in the neck, which had to be removed urgently. He shared that a total of eight knots were removed. But, he had no clue how so many were actually formed. Further, Ghanshyam Nayak revealed that the knots have been sent for further testing, and the surgery lasted for nearly four hours. 'I have faith in God, jo bhi karega achcha hi karega,' said Nattu Kaka.

ALSO READ: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Ghanshyam Nayak aka Nattu Kaka hospitalised; Actor to undergo a surgery

The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah team is known to be like a 'big family' and the senior actor revealed that many of his co-stars were in constant touch to enquire about his health. He also revealed about his when he will resume shoots for the show. But, it looks like, viewers will have to wait a little more to enjoy Nattu Kaka's antics in TMKOC. The senior actor said that the show's cast and crew have been waiting for him to get back on the sets. However, he has been advised a month's rest after his discharge from the hospital. So, he does not think that he will be able to resume shoot until Navratri at least.

Ghanshyam ji's daughter and son have been taking care of him. He shared that his son is with him in the night, while his daughter is beside him during the day. 'The team of doctors attending to me is very good,' the TMKOC actor concluded.

We wish him a speedy recovery and good health!

ALSO READ: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah SPOILERS: Tapu Sena's 'surprise' for Gokuldham members leaves Bhide stressed

Credits :Times of India

Share your comment ×