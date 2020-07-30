Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Jennifer aka Mrs Sodhi on Disha Vakani's return: Sure she'll be back soon

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal aka Mrs. Sodhi recently opened up about her bond with co-star Disha Vakani aka Dayaben. She shared how they kept in touch during the lockdown and also hinted about Disha's return. Read on.

Disha Vakani aka Dayaben has been missing from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah for over two years now. While fans are eagerly waiting for the actress to come back, there has been no confirmation about it yet. Now, Disha's co-star and good friend Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal aka Mrs. Sodhi opened up about their bond, how they stayed connected during the lockdown, and also hinted about Disha's return. In a conversation with the Times of India, Jennifer shared that she misses Disha a lot on TMKOC sets, but her daughter is her priority now.

Jennifer said that she missed Disha very much, and even her fans do, but she relates to Disha's situation as a few years ago, she was in her shoes. Jennifer added that she understands that right now for Disha, Stuti (her daughter) is her priority, but she knows that Disha will return soon. 'I am sure she will be back soon,' Jennifer was quote saying. Further, the actress added that she is glad that they are in touch, and talk over the phone whenever they miss each other.

The actress mentioned that everybody has to understand family is also important. She shared that Disha wanted to get married and start a family. Now, when finally the moment has arrived in her life, people should not disturb her. Jennifer explained, 'She's (Disha) just enjoying her family life and we should let her be like that.'

Further praising Disha, Jennifer called her the 'most cooperative' artist. She said that there is a lot to learn from Disha as she respected and loved everyone throughout her TMKOC journey. The actress revealed that Disha and she shared the same room. When she used to enter, Disha would immediately get up even while doing getting her makeup done, and offer the seat to Jennifer. 'You sit to get your makeup done'. I will do my own makeup,' Jennifer revealed about Disha's humble nature. Not only this, but Disha would also share her lunch with Jennifer and vice versa.

