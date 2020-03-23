Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Jennifer Mistry shares goofy throwback photos with Disha Vakani aka Dayaben

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Disha Vakani aka Daya Ben's goofy pictures with Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal cannot be missed. Take a look.

Sab TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most adored shows on Television. The sitcom began its journey in 2008, and within no time made a special place in viewers' hearts. Even after a smooth run of over 10 years, its popularity has been stable and is topping the TRP charts. The show is loved for depicting real-life situations, blending education with entertainment and providing a good dose of laughter. However, there's something that has been missing, which audiences are eagerly waiting for.

Well, we're talking about none other than most favorite character Dayaben played by Disha Vakani. Yes, since more the past two years, loyal viewers are yearning to see Disha's comeback, who had gone for maternity leave in September. Though there have been multiple reports about Disha's return, nothing turned out to be true. And we're still waiting to scream 'Hey Maa Mataji' on her return. Just like us, Disha's co-star Jennifer Mistry Banisal aka Roshan Kaur Sodhi is also missing her way too much.

The TMKOC actress recently took to her Instagram handle to share some goofy throwback pictures and we're in awe. In the pictures, Disha and Jenny are seeing making cute faces as create some memories together. The pictures seem to be some three years old, and Jennifer found them as she was killing time in quarantine due to the Coronavirus outbreak. Dayaben's expressions in all these pictures are to die for, and we can't but just miss her more.

Take a look at the TB photos here:

Within no time of the pictures being shared, Dayaben's fans flooded Jennifer's comment section as they appealed Disha to make a comeback now. Well, we were recently shown a glimpse of Dayaben in the recent episodes, but there's no news of Disha's return until date. We just hope that our beloved Dayaben comes back soon. What are your thoughts on the same? Did these pictures refresh some memories for you? Let us know in the comment section below.

