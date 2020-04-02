Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Jethalal aka Dilip Joshi on COVID 19 lockdown: It's a blessing in disguise

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Jethalal aka Dilip Joshi opened up about his quarantine plans and how he is dealing with the 21-day Coronavirus lockdown. Read on.

It has been over 10 days that we're locked inside our house, after PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day countrywide lockdown on March 24. While we have almost completed half the journey of being home-bound, there is still a lot of time for this time to end. With no new episodes of our favorite TV shows, passing time has become really tough, but somehow we all are managing. While some actors have revisited their old hobbies, some are indulging in self-care and cooking. The rest of them are merely spending this time with their family. And our beloved Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah falls in the latter category.

While we're missing catching up on the latest episodes of TMKOC, Dilip recently opened up about how he is killing time in quarantine and how has the COVID-19 crisis affected him. When most of us are yearning to step out of our house, for Dilip somehow this home arrest and the lockdown has come as a blessing in disguise. Well, just like most other actors Dilip has gotten a much-needed break from his hectic schedule. He is making the most of his unplanned holiday to spend time with his dear family and make memories with them, all indoors of-course!

Revealing about how life has changed in this social distancing period, Dilip said, 'I used to shoot for 12 hours a day continuously. Now, I have all the time in the world. I'm catching up with things that I did not or could not attend do earlier. I'm getting to enjoy time with the family and we're doing things together. The day begins with practicing yoga and a walk, and it ends with watching TV with the family.

The actor also mentioned that he is watching old episodes of TMKOC with his family and having a gala time with them. However, he is also missing his TMKOC family, and it makes watching the show is somehow making him nostalgic. 'All this while I was an actor on the show and now I get more time to watch it as a viewer would. I am thoroughly enjoying it. Also, this lockdown to me feels like a blessing in disguise,' said the actor.

He further added, 'Generally, for spending quality time with family one has to be away from phones, however, there is no such distraction now. I am with my loved ones and they have my undivided attention. And all this feels like a big blessing.'

Dilip also urged people to take proper precautions and care of themselves amid the Coronavirus scare. He said,' I request everyone to stay at home sincerely. Please do not venture outside, unless it is absolutely necessary. Thoroughly wash hands with soap as soon whenever you return home after buying essentials.'

Credits :Pinkvilla

