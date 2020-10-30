Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Jethalal & Bapuji dance with Malaika Arora on India's Best Dancer; WATCH

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actors Dilip Joshi (Jethalal) and Amit Bhatt (Bapuji) will shake a leg with Bollywood diva Malaika Arora on India's Best Dancer stage and leave everyone stunned. Take a look.

Indian Television viewers are already aware that it's going to be a 'fun-filled weekend' as Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah team is all set to grace the sets of India's Best Dancer as 'special guests.' Fans have been eagerly waiting for the masti, drama, dance, and comedy on IBD's upcoming episodes. And the makers are leaving no stones unturned to increase audiences' curiosity with glimpses from this 'dhamakedar' collaboration.

Well, if you thought the TMKOC will spread their magic only through comedy, while IBD contestants will dance their way into viewers' hearts you're absolutely wrong. The makers have shared a promo, wherein Jethalal (Dilip Joshi), Bapuji (Amit Bhatt), and Popatlal (Shyam Pathak) will shake a leg with Bollywood diva . Yes, you read that right! It will so happen that Popatlal will request Maliaka for a dance on the stage, and the beautiful actress readily agrees.

Malaika will one-by-one groove with Popatlal, Jethalal, and Bapuji to her famous peppy track 'Anarkali Disco Chali' leaving everyone awestruck. While Jethalal does some graba on the song, Bapuji's dance with Malaika leaves him a little embarrassed. Taarak Mehta aka Shailesh Lodha then pokes fun at the father-son duo, Jethalal, and Bapuji, for being awestruck by Malaika. He tells Malaika, 'With your charm, you have mesmerized both, the father as well as the son,' leaving her and others in splits.

Tarak, known for his gift of the jab, will recite a thought-provoking poem on 'woman empowerment.' Moreover, there's also going to be a special garba performance by Jethalala and Daya. Yes, there's a twist, for which you will have to watch the upcoming episode of India's Best Dancer. Tune in to IBDxTMKOC, this Sat-Sun at 8 pm, on Sony TV.

