Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's makeup artist Anand Parmar passes away; Ambika Ranjankar extends condolences

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's senior makeup artist Anand Parmar left for his heavenly abode yesterday. His funeral took place today at the Hindi cremation grounds in Kandivali West and the production house has declared a day off.
3765 reads Mumbai Updated: February 9, 2020 05:31 pm
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's makeup artist Anand Parmar passes away; Ambika Ranjankar extends condolencesTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's makeup artist Anand Parmar passes away; Ambika Ranjankar extends condolences
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The news of makeup artist Anand Parmar's sudden demise comes as a big shock for the team of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. As per a report by Times of India, the senior make-up artist was not keeping well for a couple of days and he left for his heavenly abode yesterday on February 8. Anand Parmar's funeral took place today at the Hindi cremation grounds in Kandivali West and the production team of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has declared a day off.

Ambika Ranjankar who plays the role of Mrs. Haathi in the show took to her Instagram handle and extended condolences. "Anand dada, May his soul attain sadgati Senior makeup man... hardworking, ever jovial and loving", she wrote. The entire cast and crew of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is mourning over the unexpected loss. Anand Parmar had been associated with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah ever since the show began and stayed an integral part of the same while it topped the TRP charts. He was affectionately termed as 'Dada' by the members of the team as mentioned in the post.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Anand dada, May his soul attain sadgati Senior makeup man... hardworking, ever jovial and loving...

A post shared by Ambika (@hasmukhi) on

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest-running Indian television shows. Jethalal, Tappu, Tarak Mehta, Dayaben, and others have been the central characters of the show that have made the show what it is today. While Disha Vakani aka Dayaben left the show last year after her pregnancy, new entrant Palak Sidhwani came on board as Sonu and won the hearts of the audience in no time.

Credits :Instagram

"Stay in sync with the latest and hottest" & "SUBSCRIBE TO PINKVILLA"

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement