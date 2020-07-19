Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Munmun Dutta aka Babita lauds Kangana Ranaut; Calls her 'brave and bold'

Munmun Dutta, who plays the role of Babita ji in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah took to her social media handle to shower Kangana Ranaut with praises as she called out the ugly face of Bollywood in her recent interview. Take a look.

is one such actress in the entertainment world who is known to speak her mind without mincing words. She's someone who calls a spade a spade and does not shy away from keeping her opinions upfront. The beautiful actress has not only wowed viewers with her powerful performances on-screen but has also won hearts with her 'bindaas and outspoken' personality. Yesterday, Kangana hogged headlines and trended on social media, as she spoke out 'loud and clear' on nepotism in Bollywood, insider vs outsider debate, Sushant Singh Rajput's case, and more. The actress also called out many known faces from Bollywood who have targeted many in the industry.

The Panga actress not only received love from many fans but some known faces from the showbiz world also extended their support to her. And one of them was TV actress Munmun Dutta, who plays the role of Babita in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Yes, Munmun applauded Kangana for her firey interview with a leading Indian news channel, and also sang praises for her. The TMKOC actress took to her Twitter handle to express her views on Kangana's opinions and lauded her. Munmun called Kangana a brave and bold lady, as she appreciated her for being vocal about the nefarious practices in Bollywood.

Take a look at Munmun's tweet for Kangana here:

Meanwhile, the team of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah resumed shooting for new episodes a week ago, following all safety precautions. Fresh episodes of the TMKOC will go on floors from July 22, 2020. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Twitter

