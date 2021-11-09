Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Munmun Dutta buys a new house on Diwali: I am super proud of myself

Munmun Dutta is one the most popular actress in the television industry and also has a massive fan following on social media. The actress is highly popular for her role as Babita in the popular television sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The actress recently bought a new house in Mumbai and took to social media to express her happiness with her friends and fans. She shared pictures from her Diwali celebrations at her new home and shared an emotional caption.

In the post shared by her, Munmun is seen dressed in a marvellous yellow and pink printed lehenga paired with a sequinned blouse. Her makeup was also flawless as she dazzled in the ethnic look on Diwali.

Posting the picture, she shared in the caption, “New Home New Beginnings. Thus a late Diwali post ..Moved into my new home, in the middle of a hectic shoot schedule, fell super ill, recovered.. but absolutely thrilled to start a new journey in my new home. It’s been a dream come true. Took a much needed break from social media, spent quality time with Maa and my closest people, spent a quiet Diwali with them in my own way, starting from ground zero without any help to reaching wherever I am today, I am super proud of myself. My hardwork and sincerity paid off and I am blessed..Hope you all had a great Diwali.”

See post here-

Recently, Munmun was in news for her rumoured relationship with actor Raj Anadkat aka Tappu of TMKOC. The actress was age-shamed, as the duo has an age difference of nine years which raised many questions about their dating and relationship. For those unversed, Raj is 24 while Munmun is 9 years older than him.



Also read-Bigg Boss 15: Munmun Dutta slams Jay Bhanushali for abusing Pratik Sehajpal: I am definitely team gharwale