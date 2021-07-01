Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Munmun Dutta oozes oomph in this dazzling ramp walk; See VIDEO

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Babita aka Munmun Dutta looks likes a professional model as she does a ramp walk for a social media trend.

Munmum Dutta plays a popular character in the Indian sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She plays the role of Babita, who is the forever crush of her neighbor Jethalal, played by remarkable actor Dilip Joshi. Apart from the show, the actress is also very active on social media and often shares pictures, videos, etc. for her fans. The recent video of the actress doing a ramp walk has gone viral on the internet.

Munmun Dutta has shared a video on her social media which is creating raves on social media. The actress did a trend on Instagram, in which she showed her model walk. Munmun Dutta aced the model walk and looked spectacular in it. She had worn a dark green dress with a slit in the bottom half. Her hair was open and she wore golden heels. She looked particularly gorgeous in the ramp walk. The actress wrote in the caption, “Had a little runway moment.”

Munmun Dutta gained immense popularity with her show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She is also a fashion blogger and actively shares pictures of herself on social media. She was highlighted in media a few days back for unintentionally using casteist slur in one of her videos. An FIR was registered against the actor by the minority community. The actress had apologized for the same and had also posted a note on social media.

