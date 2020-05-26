Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Munmun Dutta, Raj Anadkat & others wish Dilip Joshi on his birthday

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal has turned a year older today. Many of his co-stars from the show have sent their wishes for him on social media.

When we talk about Dilip Joshi, the only name that comes to our mind is Jethalal Gada of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. This amazing actor has entertained us for more than a decade with his comic timings in the popular show. Although Joshi has been a part of numerous other shows as well as movies, the kind of stardom he has received from the comic sitcom is worth praise. It can be said that he has become a household name in India.

Apart from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Dilip Joshi has worked in many other shows as mentioned above that include Hum Sab Ek Hain, Meri Biwi Wonderful, Shubh Mangal Savadhan, Hum Sab Baraati, Agadam Bagdam Tigdam, etc. In fact, he has also been a part of some movies like Maine Pyar Kiya, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, Khiladi 420, Humraaz, Dil Hai Tumhaara, and many others. It won’t be wrong to call him a multitalented actor!

Today marks Dilip Joshi’s 52nd birthday and on the special occasion, many of his co-stars from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah have wished the actor on his special day. Munmun Dutta, who portrays the role of Babita in the show, has shared a throwback picture with Joshi and wished him on his birthday. She has also prayed for his good health along with the same post that has been shared on Instagram. Raj Anadkat who plays Tapu has also wished the actor through the medium of an Instagram post that features a throwback picture of the two of them. Another actress from the show, Palak Sidhwani has wished Dilip Joshi through a post in which she calls him an inspiration for every one of them, a fact that most of us will agree with.

Needless to say, wishes have been pouring in for the actor from all over the country as he turns a year older today. Talking about the show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, its shooting schedule has been currently put on a halt just like other movies and TV shows because of the uncertain situation that has been prevailing over the country owing to the Coronavirus crisis. The indefinite lockdown imposed across India has made everything too uncertain and this has affected the entertainment industry too one way or the other.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah was first aired on TV back in 2008 and since then, it has become one of the most-watched and popular shows to date. To add to this, it has made a record of being one of the longest-running Indian television shows. Apart from Dilip Joshi, the show also features Shailesh Lodha, Amit Bhatt, Sonalika Joshi, and others in the lead roles. Nonetheless, the show has been faring well at the TRP charts for a very long time and has a huge viewer base for all the obvious reasons.

