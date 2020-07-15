Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Munmun Dutta shares 'new' work life; Raj Anadkat asks about her experience

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Munmun Dutta aka Babita gave a glimpse from the 'new normal' on sets. Her co-star and good friend Raj Anadkat aka Tapu asked her about her experience. Here's what she had to say.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah shootings resumed last week, leaving fans excited for fresh episodes. Just like any other TV show, the makers of the Sab TV sitcom have taken proper precautions and care to keep the cast and crew safe. The entire TMKOC team has been following the guidelines given by the officials to keep Coronavirus at bay, and have been shooting adhering to the social distancing norms. In simple terms, the situation on the sets of TMKOC is not the same as before.

And to show viewers how it is to shoot like in the COVID-19 crisis, Munum Dutta aka Babit from the show, took to her Instagram handle to share a BTS video. Yes, the beloved actress gave a glimpse of her new work life and scenario at the sets while shooting amid these tough times. She posted a short video, wherein she has covered her face with a cloth between the scene, while the crew is seen taking all safety measures and wearing masks. Munmun's clip of her 'new work-life' grabbed a lot of attention. She captioned the same as, 'In the middle of the scene.. little sneak peek into my workday, this is the new normal.'

While fans showered her with love and asked her to stay safe, Munmun's co-star and good friend Raj Anadkat aka Tapu also dropped in a comment. He asked, 'Woah! How was your experience?' To which Munmun replied, 'Great! So great to have met everyone and get back to work.'

Take a look at Munmun's video here:

Well, Munmun and Raj are often seen engaging in fun social media banter and share a warm bond. The new episodes of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah are all set to release from July 22, 2020. Are you excited to welcome the TMKOC team aka the Gokuldham society members again? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×