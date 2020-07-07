Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Munmun Dutta shares PHOTOS of childhood; REVEALS of her love for singing

Did you know Munmun Dutta aka Babita from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah performed for Akashvani and Doordarshan as a singer in her childhood days? Read on to know more.

Munmun Dutta, better know known as Babita from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most-followed TV actresses on social media. The beautiful actress is quite social media savvy and loves sharing glimpses of her personal and professional life with her fans. While fans have been eagerly waiting for the TMKOC team to begin shooting and bring to them new episodes of the show, the wait is still on. However, amidst all this Munmun aka Babita is making sure to keep her fans engaged by sharing posts almost every day.

Like many others, the diva has been taking down her memory lane, and recall her 'good old days'. Recently, Munmun shared some adorable pictures from her childhood and also revealed a secret that has caught everyone's attention. Well, did you know that Munmun has a passion for singing? Also, were you aware that she performed for Akashvani (now All India Radio aka AIR) and Doordarshan (DD) in her childhood? Well, these are the little and surprising secrets that Munmun revealed in her latest Instagram post.

The gorgeous divs share two pictures of her younger days when she was engrossed in the art of singing. While one picture was from her first birthday, the other one was from her performance during a Saraswati Pujo in a local school function. She revealed that she used to perform a lot at local and school events before she moved out of her hometown for pursuing her studies and career.

In both the pictures, Munmun looks cute as a button and is seen flaunting her skills with a harmonium. Fans also went gaga over Munmun's childhood pictures, and called her a 'real beauty.'

Take a look at Munmun's post here:

Meanwhile, the shooting of TMKOC's fresh episodes have not commenced yet, but the makers hope to begin it soon. What are your thoughts about Munmun's special talent and major throwback pictures? Let us know in the comment section below.

