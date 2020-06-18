Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Nattu Kaka on Dilip Joshi: He never made us feel like he's hero of the show

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Ghanashyam Nayak aka Nattu Kaka recently spilled the beans about his off-screen equation with Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal. Here's how he showered praises on his onscreen 'Sethji.'

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most followed and loved shows on Indian Television, and there's no doubt about the fact. The show is soon going to mark its 12th anniversary on TV, and the excitement has already begun. Even after so many years, TMKOC is still loved by the viewers in the same way as they did when it premiered. The unique factor about the sitcom is that the story and characters are extremely relatable to the common man.

Just like the Gokuldham society on the show, the actors of TMKOC are also a big family. They spend hours together on the sets, and share a warm equation with everyone. For almost everyone, TMKOC sets is like their 'second home' and the all the artists are like their family. Sharing a smiliar sense of togetherness, Ghanashyam Nayak aka Nattu Kaka recently spilled the beans about his off-screen equation with Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal and the entire TMKOC. And the senior actor was all priases for his onscreen 'Sethji' Jethalal.

Nattu Kaka revealed that Dilip Joshi who plays the titular role on the show does not throw any starry tantrums. But, rather the popular actor shares a warm bond with everyone. He said that Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is a show that is watched by all age groups including the young and the old. It is the only sitcom on TV that offers clean comedy with no below the belt jokes, which may hurt or offend someone. Moreover, the show gives provides 'infotainment' that is entertainment with information with various social messages.

Nattu Kaka shared that All the actors are like a family. On the sets, everyone is always together and having a gala time. Talking about Dilip Joshi he said, 'He has never made us feel like he is the hero of the show.' Not only this every actor is fantastic in whatever he or she does, and everyone stays like a big family together and he thinks it is a big achievement.

Nattu kaka's sweet compliments for Jethalal and the TMKOC team are extremely pleasing, aren't they?

