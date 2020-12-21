Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Nattu Kaka RETURNS to the show post 9 months; Reveals Dilip Joshi's reaction

Ghanshyam Nayak aka Nattu Kaka is back on the sets of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah after his 9-month sabbatical. The actor revealed details about his comeback scene with Bagga and Jethalal. He also shared Dilip Joshi's reaction on his return.

Ghanshyam Nayak, who plays the role of Nattu Kaka, is back on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The senior actor resumed shooting for the show after a 9-month sabbatical. He had gone through surgery a few months ago and is now finally back on the TMKOC sets. In a recent conversation with the Times of India, the veteran actor shared his happiness to resume shooting for TMKOC, his comeback sequence, and Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal's reaction to see him back on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

He revealed that his health is absolutely fine, and he has begun shooting for TMKOC. Ghanshyam ji shared that he had last shot for the show on March 16, and coincidently returned to TMKOC exactly 9 months later on December 16. He confirmed that the makers have brought back his track on the show, and his episodes will air soon. 'When the shooting began after the lockdown there was a law which restricted older actors beyond the age of 60 to shoot. Then I had to undergo major surgery. The operation was successful and now health is good,' shared Ghanshyam ji.

ALSO READ: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Dilip Joshi ecstatic to know the show is Yahoo's Most Searched Show of 2020

Spilling the beans on his comeback scene, Ghanshyam ji revealed that he shot with Jethalal and Bagga, which was a phone cut scene. He said that the sequence went well, and everyone was happy. 'I was also very excited as I got to shoot for it after 9 months. I am looking forward to more scenes of mine,' he reiterated.

Revealing Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal's reaction on seeing him back on the sets, he said that Dilip ji was happy with his return, and praised him. 'He told me you were the life of the show and I am glad you are back. The entire unit is very happy and I also love them very much,' Ghanshaym ji shared. Further, he also shared that the fans of the show would request him to get back on TMKOC as soon as possible, and now he is glad that it has finally happened.

Ghanshyam ji was all praises for the team and makers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah to take proper care and safety of all the actors on the sets. Moreover, he also revealed that he used to watch TMKOC regularly during his break and was desperate to return to the show.

ALSO READ: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Nidhi Bhanushali reveals she has NOT watched the show post Palak's entry

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Times of India

Share your comment ×