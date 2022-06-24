Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Neha Mehta accuses makers of non-payment: Last six months' money is pending

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Neha Mehta, who essayed the role of Anjali Taarak Mehta in the show, has made a shocking allegation against the makers. After 12 years of entertaining everyone as Anjali - the dietitian on the show, she quit the show in 2020 and filmed for a Gujarati film. Post the completion of the film, Neha has now come out in the open about her dues pending for the past two years. For the unversed, Shailesh Lodha aka Taarak Mehta also quit the show recently.

I'm asking for my hard-earned money: Neha Mehta

Neha Mehta, in an interview with ETimes, said that she lives a very dignified life and doesn't believe in complaining about anything and acted as Anjali for 12 years before bidding adieu to the show in 2020 and her last six months' money is pending. Neha further said that after quitting the show, she called them a few times regarding her pending dues and if hopeful that she will find a solution and get her hard-earned money.

Neha Mehta: Television has a mass following

Neha hasn't been featured in any of the TV shows yet post Taarak and is of the opinion that after 12 years, she wants to take up a project that excites her. The actress shared that she is simultaneously working on her production house and hopes to begin work on a web series. Talking about the popularity of TV as a medium, Neha said, "Web is a great alternative medium but it can never replace TV. Television has a mass following and in India people enjoy watching TV very much."

Neha Mehta has been replaced by Sunayna Fozdar as Anjali Mehta. In the past, Bhavya Gandhi, Gurucharan Singh Sodhi, Disha Vakani, and Shailesh Lodha have quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

