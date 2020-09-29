Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Neha Mehta aka Anjali wants to RETURN to the show? Here's what she said

According to the latest media reports, Neha Mehta aka former Anjali wants to make a comeback on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She even reportedly conveyed her wish to the show's producer Asit Kumarr Modi. Read on.

When Neha Mehta decided to quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah after 12 long years, many fans were left disappointed. Later, Qubool Hai fame Sunayana Fozdar walked into her shoes and replaced her as Anjali Mehta on TMKOC. While Sunayana has been receieving a decent response from viewers, the latest reports suggest that Neha Mehta wishes to be back on the show.

Yes, Neha is keen to be Anjali again on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and has reportedly conveyed her wish to show's producer Asit Kumarr Modi. In a recent conversation with the Times of India, Neha Mehta opened up about her wanting to return to TMKOC, what changed her mind, the problmes she has and more. She revealed that she wants to consider her comeback on the show, Neha also admitted that she had called Asit Kumarr Modi to take back her decision of quitting, but he said that they had decided to go ahead with a replacement.

Neha said, 'Yes, that happened. I wanted to consider my return.' She further added that she wishes to be back on TMKOC, but requires certain decorum and conduct to change on the sets. 'Majority and pressure works in today's times but then, I shouldn't be looking into that and spoil my mind,' added Neha.

When asked if groupism against her was bothering her, Neha said that sometimes, and on some matters, silence is the best answer. She reiterated that she is not here to say that she was a victim of competition, jealousy, power games and a pinch of ego that makes people blind, because if she does say that she would be playing into their hands. 'I have received immense adulation from people, millions must be getting inspired by me. My responsibility says I can't say things to inspire wrongly. Also, if you dig into the details, nobody will admit that hen or she is wrong,' the actresss opined.

Ask her about the buzz that she had left TMKOC several times before and the makers brought her back, Neha completely denied the rumours. Calling the speculations untrue, she said, 'With great respect to my producer (Asit Modi), it is not that baar baar humko waapas laya gaya. In fact, it was the other way round. It was a case of 'sher aaya, sher aaya'. You know the rule here - 'aapko karna hai to karo warna chhod doh'.

Further when probbed that if this was her concern to finally take a call and call it quits, Neha denied saying that things came came to a point where she felt that she should stop here. 'All said and done with all the ifs and buts, a show is teamwork and everyone contributes to it,' she expressed. Besides this, Neha shared thats he holds immenserespect and status in the field of acting as she has done a lot of work even before TMKOC. Neha stated that it is not only TMKOC that makes makes her a celebrity, but she was a celebrity who was doing the show.

She further added that the the show was giving her regular work and earning, and somethings happen everywhere, but you have to make peace with yourself. She amditted that she had thought about all these things before deciding on her exit, but still she felt that it was the time that she needed to stop and she was taking the correct step.

Ask her if it was her father who wanted her to reconsider her decision, and call Asit ji, Neha amditted to it. She said that she respects Asit Modi ji a lot, and have the same regards for all the producers of all her shows until date. "I said 'Sir, this is it. If this is the thing that we want to negotiate and talk, it is fine'," said Neha.

She added, 'And what then if you are told that you have to handle certain ego issues but if you want to go, you should still go because I have someone else whom I can hire, who is a better prospect for me as I have to pay him lesser?' Neha said that this could happen to anybody. Thus, she gracefully moved on.

When asked why did she take such a long time to quit despite the issues, and attitude of 'karna hai toh karo' by the makers, Neha expressed that it is not big deal, as everybody goes through such things at work. However, she added that one cannot make an make an actor cry and ask him to perform the best.

The actress shared that on August 15, she had attended an event in Ahmedabad, where she receieved a warm response, but people were disappointed to know that she had quit TMKOC.

Ask her if she has watched new episodes of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, especially after Sunayana Fozdar's entry, Neha said that she has not. However, she added that her best wishes remain with the show, and has great respect and dignity for her work. 'If they and the audience wish so, I will happily continue. I am ready. I am ready to sail in the waters with my wings open. Open the gateway for me,' concluded Neha.

