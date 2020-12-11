Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Nidhi Bhanushali REACTS on her bikini PICS going viral: Makes me a bit angry

Here's what Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Nidhi Bhanushali aka former Sonu has to say about her recent bold photos taking the internet by a storm.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Nidhi Bhanushali, who is known for playing Sonu, recently caught attention for her bold pictures. Yes, the young actress' bikini-clad pictures sent the internet into a meltdown, and she grabbed headlines within no time. Her beach photos circulated like wildfire and netizens were left awestruck by this water baby.

Now, in a recent interview with Times of India, Nidhi has reacted to her becoming a trend suddenly and her pictures going viral. When asked what made her suddenly post glamorous pictures, Nidhi said, 'It is just my life.' She added that just like others, she is also sharing glimpses of the things she is doing in life. However, she was surprised when she started trending on social media suddenly. The actress found it weird that people are focussing on her pictures, rather than the many important things going around.

'Now, that's funny because there are so many important things instead to talk about in today's times. There is so much happening in the country and people find time to talk about my bikini pictures for some reason,' stated Nidhi. She also shared that she had a word with her friends regarding the sam, and they found it funny. However, it also made Nidhi a little angry.

The young girl further added that she did not expect such a reaction from people as it was not done intentionally. Nidhi shared that she does not follow celebrity news and it was only when her friends' sent the links of her articles, she got to know about it. 'It was only when a few relatives and long-lost friends sent me links that I realised. I said, "What! People really have the time to talk about this when there's a Kisan Andolan (farmers protest) happening in the country?"

Lastly, when asked how her parents reacted to her becoming a trend due to her pictures, Nidhi revealed that they said 'people haven't forgotten you'. Well, it seems like people have actually not forgotten her spectacular acting in TMKOC. She left the show in 2019, with Palak Sidhawani replacing her as the new Sonu Bhide.

