Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Nidhi Bhanushali reveals she has NOT watched the show post Palak's entry

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Nidhi Bhanushali aka former Sonu recently reacted to Palak Sidhwani replacing her on the show. She revealed that she has not watched TMKOC since Palak's entry. Read on to know why.

Nidhi Bhanushali is still remembered as Sonu by many. The young girl had wowed everyone with her acting skills as Sonu (Sonalika) Bhide in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Nidhi essayed the character for almost six (6) long years. She had joined the show at the tender age of 12, while she bid goodbye when she turned 18, back in 2109.

Following Nidhi's exit, Palak Sidhwani walked into her shoes as the new Sonu and is all set to complete two years on the show in February. Recently, Nidhi got into a candid conversation with the Times of India, the young girl opened up about life after TMKOC, her future plans, bond with TMKOC co-stars, and more. Nidhi made a 'shocking' revelation that she was not watched Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah ever since her exit, and Palak's entry. The actress revealed that she has not watched any episode of TMKOC since Palak took over. However, she shares a great bond with Palak and they are 'very good friends.'

Showering praises on Palak, Nidhi said, 'She is a lovely girl and we have hung out a couple of times.' Nidhi revealed that she and Palak bonded when they started meeting at parties as they have quite a bunch of common friends. When asked if she resorted to watching TMKOC during the lockdown, Nidhi reiterated that she has not watched it.

Ask her if she was never curious to see Palak be the new Sonu and replace her on TMKOC, Nidhi said that she did watch TMKOC as she did not have any insecurity. 'I wasn't insecure. So I haven't. Also, I have faith in the makers,' expressed Nidhi. She also added that since she knows Palak now, she is sure that the makers have found a fabulous person for the show.

Nidhi had quit the show to focus on her studies, but she agreed that the monotony had crept in. 'You cannot keep doing the same thing for your entire life. At some point, you have to decide that it is time to do something new and focus on other things,' Nidhi said. She also shared that daily soaps are very demanding and require a lot of time to be invested, leaving no space for other things. Nidhi is now pursuing her filmmaking course but wishes to take up acting if she finds anything interesting in the future.

Credits :Times of India

