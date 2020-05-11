Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Palak Sidhwani on REPLACING Nidhi Bhanushali: Comparisons are still drawn

Palak Sidhwani, who plays the role of Sonu Bhide in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, recently opened up about replacing Nidhi Bhanushali on the show. Here's what she has to say.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most loved shows on Indian Television. While many shows come and go within months owing to the competition, some stay in the longer run. And Sab TV's sitcom TMKOC falls in the latter category. It began its journey in 2008, and even after almost 12 years, the show holds a special place in the hearts of the audience. Fans love the characters, and the actors of the show also have carved a niche for themselves in Telly world now.

However, owing to its long run, many actors have bid goodbye to the show for their own reasons. From Tapu to Dr. Haathi, actors have left the sitcom and have been replaced by new faces. And one of these is Sonu Bhide, her character has been played by three young actresses. However, some time ago the cute Nidhi Bhanushali, was known as Sonu. But, a few months back, Nidhi had to quit the show and Palak Sidhwani walked into her shoes. In a recent interview with a leading entertainment portal, Palak opened up about replacing Nidhi and how the audience's reaction to seeing her as the 'new Sonu.'

When questioned if she thinks playing a role that has already been essayed by someone is disadvantaged, Palak had a straight answer. She said that it is not completely a disadvantage, but to some extent it is. It all happens because the viewer's expectation increases from the new one. After all, the previous actor has already set a bar for the character. There's consistent pressure on the new actor to perform well and live up to the expectations of the audiences.

Talking about Sonu's role, Nidhi Bhanushali essayed the character for approximately seven months. She became the face of the character, and suddenly a new person takes her position. The viewers are obviously going to take time to gel in and accept the new actor, there's no instant acceptance

Palak added that there is always a comparison drawn between both the actors. While some might like Nidhi, some others may like her work. Nonetheless, the audience has the right to give their feedback because they are investing their time and emotions on the show. So, viewers have the right to keep expectations from their favourite characters.

The beautiful young actress concluded, 'I’m trying my level best each day to meet to their expectations. I feel to some extent, I have been successful in doing the same.' What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

