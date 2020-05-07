Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Palak Sidhwani says her dad thought she was joking about her casting as Sonu

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Palak Sidhwani aka Sonu revealed her father's first reaction when she revealed about being selected for the show and it is every Indian father ever. Read on.

Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah's new episodes have been missing from our TV screens due to the Coronavirus-infused lockdown. While we are missing the Gokuldham society and the characters, our beloved actors are entertaining everyone by sharing their stories. Recently, Palak Sidhawani aka Sonu spilled the beans of her father's first reaction when she told him about bagging the role in TMKOC. The young actress revealed that her dad did not know her passion for acting and thought she was goofing around with him about getting the role.

In a conversation with a leading entertainment portal, Palak shared that she received a phone call from the casting director of the show after a long wait. She said that after three or four months of giving the audition, she was called to the director's office. Recalling the time when she reached the office with her parents, she said that they were seated in the conference room when the news of her being finalized broke out. The casting director informed them that he will immediately get the paperwork done. When he left, Palak's father towards her and asked if she got a job at their office. He was completely clueless and unaware about Palak's passion for acting.

Palak further added that her brother, mother, and she smiled towards her father's first reaction. They then explained to him that she will be seen in the show as Sonu Bhide. However, her father couldn't fathom the news and was left shocked. He went into deep thoughts and also thought that it was some sort of a prank, or it wouldn't materialize. Palak revealed that it was only when her daddy dearest saw her on Television sets that he came to terms that his daughter is now a part of the most popular show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chahshmah.

