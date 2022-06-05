Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Priya Ahuja recreates Deepika Padukone's Cannes 2022 look

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Priya Ahuja, known for her role Rita Reporter on the show, turned experimental with her look. Recently, she tried to recreate Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone's retro look from the Cannes Film Festival 2022. The diva's silk floral shirt with a green bell bottom pant, heavy emerald necklace, and hair pulled behind with a scarf was one of her iconic first looks from the French Riviera. She has certainly inspired many and Priya Ahuja is one of them.

Priya is renowned as Rita Reporter from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and is known for her trendy style. While she loves to explore and experiment, this time around, she has derived inspiration from Deepika Padukone. Deepika's retro look was much discussed and Priya, with the help of her team, managed to pull it off amazingly well. The new mommy even asked her fans' feedback for this look:

Check out the Instagram post right here:

Priya Ahuja shared a series of photos on her Instagram and captioned them: "I decided to recreate much talked Cannes Film Festival look of my absolute favourite @deepikapadukone She's such an icon, and is undoubtedly one of the best dressed b-town beauties out there! I had so much fun putting together this look! Comment below what you guys think!! My lovely Team who help me in recreating this one (sic)".

On the other hand, Priya is known to recreate dialogues from popular television shows. Recently, she mouthed Hansa's dialogue from the cult show, 'Khichdi', and left everyone amazed. Priya keeps making her appearance as a reporter in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in between.

Priya Ahuja is a doting mother to son Ardaas

On the personal front, Priya Ahuja is married to the director of this sitcom, Malav Rajda, and they have a son named Ardaas. She often keeps sharing her family pictures and is a doting mother.

